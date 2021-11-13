89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.