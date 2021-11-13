89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
