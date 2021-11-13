$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $900,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $12.05 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $4,886,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOLO stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

