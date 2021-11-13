908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) versus Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) Financial Survey

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 33.05 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -14.75 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million ($0.01) -1.30

Callitas Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callitas Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -90.18% -17.17% -13.25% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 908 Devices and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.50%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Summary

Callitas Health beats 908 Devices on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

