A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich Sells 8,413 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $591,097.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

