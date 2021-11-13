A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich Sells 8,413 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $591,097.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMRK opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.