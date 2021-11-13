Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.10 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $146.87 million and approximately $47.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00225947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00087470 BTC.

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,436,632 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,469 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

