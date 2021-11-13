ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

