Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

ABSI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86. Absci has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $2,249,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

