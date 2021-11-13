Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

ABSI stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

