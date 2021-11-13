ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.