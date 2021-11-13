Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 174 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.00 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

