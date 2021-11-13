Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

