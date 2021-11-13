Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.67 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

