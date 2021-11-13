Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 782 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of O opened at $72.74 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

