Acumen Capital Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.12.

TSE SJ opened at C$42.77 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$39.95 and a one year high of C$54.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

