Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.