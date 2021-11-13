AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.06 Million

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $697.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $715.17 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.22. 579,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,470. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $20,174,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $16,635,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.