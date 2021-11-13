Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 6,751 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

