Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $19,451.44 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 191 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $19,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $102.87 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

