Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

ATGE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

