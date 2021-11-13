Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.
ATGE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
