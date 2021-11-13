ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.80 ($15.06) and last traded at €12.80 ($15.06). Approximately 101,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.74 ($14.99).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.02. The firm has a market cap of $648.39 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

