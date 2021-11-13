Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.53.

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $240.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

