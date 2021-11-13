Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

ADV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.