Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 837.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 392,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

