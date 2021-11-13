Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of AMTX opened at $20.79 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Get Aemetis alerts:

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.