AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 986,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AER stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

