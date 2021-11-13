Aeryus (AER) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 826.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $319,770.23 and approximately $74.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 1,212.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00403842 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.01051321 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

