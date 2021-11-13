Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Aflac stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. 2,434,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

