Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

