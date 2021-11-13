AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.29

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 25762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$565.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

