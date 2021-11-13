Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

