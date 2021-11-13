AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

