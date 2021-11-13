Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 13,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

