Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.75. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

