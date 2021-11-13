Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 972,862 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

