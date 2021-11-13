Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AKUS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 91,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $316.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $23.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
