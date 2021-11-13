Akroma 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 573.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $235,417.94 and $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.86 or 0.07235144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086845 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.