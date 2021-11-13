Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities increased their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

