Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 117,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

