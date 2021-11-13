Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett Sells 1,700 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALK opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.