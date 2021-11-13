Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) dropped 21.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,204,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 286,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Raymond James cut Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

