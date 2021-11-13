Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price fell 5.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.40. 2,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 877,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Specifically, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

