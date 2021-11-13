Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALFA opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.69. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market cap of £612 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

