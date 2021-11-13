Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.342 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

