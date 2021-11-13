Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

