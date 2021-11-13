Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.424 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
AQN stock opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.