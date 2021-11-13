Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.424 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

AQN stock opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

