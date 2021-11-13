Alkermes plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

