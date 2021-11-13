ALL BEST ICO Market Cap Hits $131,305.54 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 182.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $131,305.54 and approximately $135,828.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,782,767 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

