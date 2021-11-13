ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

ALE stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

