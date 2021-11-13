Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.65. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 34,374 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

