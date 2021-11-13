Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08.

On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

