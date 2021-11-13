Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08.
- On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
